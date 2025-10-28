SANTA MONICA—It was reported on October 24 that actress June Lockhart, known as portraying Ruth Martin on the series “Lassie” died at the age of 100. Lockhart died at her home in Santa Monica of natural causes. She was born in New York City in 1925, and she was the daughter of Canadian American actor Gene Lockhart, who grew to fame on Broadway in 1933 in “Ah, Wilderness.”

She made her film debut in the 1938 film “A Christmas Carol” with her parents. June was known for her roles in television portraying TV moms. Notably she portrayed the mother of Timmy Martin (Jon Provost) in the 50s series “Lassie.”

Lockhart also appeared on the series “Perry Mason.” Other notable roles for June included “Lost in Space,” “Full House,” and she appeared on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” in the 80s and 90s.

Films that June appeared in during her career include, “It’s a Joke, Son!,” “Time Limit,” “Butterfly,” “Deadly Games,” “Strange Invaders,” “Troll,” “Lost in Space” and “Deterrence.” Other notable TV roles for the actress included appearances on “Knots Landing,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Colbys,” “Roseanne,” “Step by Step,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Las Vegas,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and in the 2021 Netflix series “Lost in Space.”

June married John Maloney in 1951, with whom she shared 2 daughters Anne Kathleen and June Elizabeth. The couple divorced in 1959, and June later married architect John Lindsay that same year. She earned a Tony Award in 1948 for “For Love or Money.” June was nominated for two Emmy awards during her career, and she has 2 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One for motion pictures and another for television.