San Francisco, CA – On the evening of Sunday, October 26, 2025, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision on Ocean Avenue, according to KRON.

Police reported that the crash occurred around 6:44 PM on the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue. Responding officers found the pedestrian with fatal injuries at the scene, and the individual was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Later that night, the San Francisco Police Department located a potential suspect and vehicle on the 500 block of Shields Street, roughly a mile from the location of the collision. The individual was detained for further questioning as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, pending notification of family members. The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run remains active, and police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle to come forward to assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Hit-and-Runs and Wrongful Death Claims

