SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 24, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office reported that a conviction was secured of Luca Jackson Krakower, 28, after a trial by jury for multiple incidents of domestic violence. He was convicted of domestic violence (PC 273.5(a)), two counts of false imprisonment (PC 236), and battery (PC 243(e)(1)).

According to the testimony and evidence presented at trial, on December 11, 2024, the defendant demanded the victim’s cell phone. Upon refusal, Krakower violently attacked the victim and followed the victim into the bathroom as she tried to escape and violently attacked her again. Following the attack, he would not allow the victim to leave the apartment or the bathroom. On December 19, 2024, Krakower again violently attacked the victim when she refused to provide her cell phone and debit card.

“I’m humbled to have played a part in this domestic violence survivor finally having her day in court, and I’m grateful to the San Franciscans who served on this jury,” said Assistant District Attorney Mary Polk. “Domestic violence cases are inherently different than most criminal cases, and it’s incredibly encouraging to have tried this case in front of 12 people who recognized those inherent differences, listened to the facts, evaluated the evidence, and arrived at a just verdict.”

Krakower is currently out of custody, with sentencing scheduled for November 7, 2025. If someone needs support, seek help. In an emergency call 9-1-1.