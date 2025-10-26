SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 24, the San Francisco Police Department reported officers seized nearly 1,200 grams of narcotics along with narcotics packaging equipment, packaging supplies, and over $6,000 in cash, Interim Chief Paul Yep announced.

The SFPD reported the incident transpired on October 22 when officers served a search warrant at a home in Oakland following an investigation into narcotics trafficking in San Francisco.

“Our officers did a tremendous job getting a large amount of narcotics off the street that were earmarked for sale in San Francisco,” said Yep. “The SFPD will continue to be relentless in our work to dismantle illegal drug markets and improve street conditions in San Francisco.”

Officers seized 1137.8 grams of fentanyl, 29.2 grams of methamphetamine, a hydraulic press, hydraulic brick press molds, drug press plates and accessories, scales, respirators, packaging supplies, and $6,476 in cash.

Officers arrested Kelbin Sanders-Cruz, 33, for operating or maintaining a drug house, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession for sale of controlled substances, possession for sale of fentanyl, possession for sale of methamphetamine, and transporting a controlled substance.

The operation stemmed from an investigation by the SFPD Narcotics Unit and is the latest major enforcement effort that is part of the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC).

Since launching DMACC in May 2023, officers with the SFPD have seized over 426 kilos of narcotics, including 153 kilos of fentanyl. Additionally, officers have made over 10,000 arrests, including 2,277 arrests of drug dealers.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.