HOLLYWOOD- For those who know me well, know that I have been having a hard time with the passing of my beloved mom on October 15, 2025. I was my mom’s caregiver till the very end, and a part of me died with her. A mother’s love and influence are profound, shaping who we are today. Her absence leaves a void, but her legacy will live on in our hearts and memories. While, I’m still grieving, morning and healing, I know that her love remains with me forever. I remember the times we shared, the laughter, and memories- and this will keep her memory and legacy alive. Losing a mother is one of life’s most significant losses, and it’s essential to acknowledge and process your emotions to heal. So when I found out that Priscilla Presley was going to be around, I felt the only one to get me out would be her. Her incredible strength and courage dealing with loss is admirable. When I asked her how she had the courage and strength to go on, she said. “I found the strength thinking that my son and grandkids needed me.” Just those words, made me feel like I can go on, such encouragement and bondness I felt being next to her and having a conversation.

I really wanted to meet her to ask her, how she had the courage to go on with the loss of her mom, Elvis, grandson, and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. So I found the courage to get out and distract myself. What a kind soul she is. No wonder Elvis Presley married her. She is simply amazing. Who doesn’t know Priscilla Presley? A beloved actress, producer and cultural icon, who portrayed Jenna Wade on the hit television series Dallas, seen by her 300 million plus viewers globally each week during its run. Of course like everything thing you love, it eventually comes to an end. She appeared in the widely successful Naked Gun trilogy, as well as other television projects, including Dancing With The Stars.

In addition to her celebrated acting career, Priscilla Presley is internationally respected for her business achievements and dedication to preserving the legacy of Elvis Presley. She became co-executor of the Presley Estate in 1979, she transformed it into a global brand through Graceland, music publishing, merchandising and partnerships with companies like Authentic Brands Group, where she serves as an advisor. Her work as an executive producer on the critically acclaimed album If I Can Dream helped it top charts as part of Elvis’ enduring cultural impact. Priscilla has always been passionate about her causes, serving as an ambassador for the Dream Foundation and advocating for animal welfare through her work with the Humane society of the United States.

Her movie “Priscilla,” was released in 2023 a drama film written, directed and produced by Sofia Coppola, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley, who serves as an executive producer and Sandra Harmon. It follows the life of a young 14 year old Priscilla Beaulieu ( Cailee Spaeny) and her complicated romantic relationship with Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). The film premiered at the 80th Venice International film Festival on September 4, 2023, where Spaeny won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, among many other awards. The film is currently on Amazon Prime, and highly recommended. Watching some never-been clips of Elvis and Priscilla and Lisa were actually very intimate, felt very welcoming.

I never met Elvis Presley, the year I was going to see him in concert, he passed on August 16, 1977. Through the years, I met his Uncle Vestor, Lisa Marie Presley, now Priscilla Presley and her son Navarone Garibaldi. I was sitting at a restaurant , having drinks with friends, when I spotted Navarone, sitting at a the bar. When he walked by, I asked are you Navarone? I felt the instant connection and we began talking like old friends. I can see and feel his mom’s kindness in him. Navarone, is a musician who is the lead singer of Them Guns, and has his own clothing line. The jacket that Priscilla was wearing was designed by her son. Absolutely stunning! He was also the half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley.

Navarone is also a reptile lover and collects reticulated pythons and Asian water monitors. Three years ago, he married Elisa Achilli at Schloss Hunger Hotel in the Emmental Valley in Switzerland. He mentioned a very funny story that in California, actress Sharon Stone had reported his python on the loose.

Rose’s Scoop: Thank you Priscilla Presley and Navarone, from the bottom of my heart for making me feel welcomed. Priscilla’s new book “Softly As I leave You,” is a definite must-read. It was just released on September 23, 2025.