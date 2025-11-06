HOLLYWOOD- Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be in a legal drama. Kim may be weeks away from finding out if she’s passes her lax exams, however practicing divorce law are not in her cards. The 45-year-old, who plays a divorce attorney Allura Grant in the upcoming Disney+ legal drama “All’s Fair” doesn’t want to do family law, according to published reports. Kim began her legal career through California’s Law Office Study Program its basically an apprenticeship alternative to traditional law school and she’s not a fully licensed lawyer yet. She has completed her studies and passed the necessary preliminary exams, and is awaiting the results of the main California Bar Exam she took in July 2025.

So instead of going to law school, she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship (which took her six due to other commitments) with a law firm in San Francisco, a method of legal study permitted in a few states, including California. This path requires reading the law under the supervision of a practicing attorney. She was required to pass the First-Year La students Examination , commonly known as the “baby bar” which she did on her fourth attempt in December 2021. In March 2025, she passes the Multistage Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), another required step before she could sit for the final bar exam. She celebrated the completion of her six-year- law study program in May 2025.

The full bar exam was taken in July 2025 and the results are expected to be released on November 7, 2025. Her legal journey was motivated by a desire to work on criminal justice and prison reform. She has already been an active advocate, working on several clemency cases and helping to commute prison sentences for nonviolent offenders. Kardashian has expressed a long-term goal of becoming a trial lawyer and plans to focus fully on law within the next decade. Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, also runs fashion and shape wear brand SKIMS and spears in the reality series The Kardashians with her family. Her first real introduction to acting was her 2023 casting in the 12th season of American Horror Story, in which she appeared as a publicist. In her latest acting, she reunites with Ryan Murphy, who is also befit hits series such as Glee and Pose.

Her latest project, “Alls Fair,” is a legal drama set in the US, which sees Kardashian play a divorce lawyer alongside Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niece Nash and Teyana Taylor. Disney + says it holds the records for their most watched trailer of all time, since she’s in that movie. Kardashian in real life has been divorced three-times-most recently with Kanye West in 20222 after eight years of marriage. Kardashian’s co star Naomi Watts, says the story of women who feel like they’re finished are all over, broken and in pieces, at the end of a relationship is one that is familiar for many thus like Naomi says, very relatable.

Much of the talk around the show has been about the strength of the all-female cast, which is filled with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The cast all echo that to was Ryan Murphy-who has won six Grammy awards, a Tony award and two Grammy awards in his 25-year-career in television, film and theatre-that convinced them to sign up. Murphy received a five-year development deal with Netflix in 2018, which was reportedly worth $300 million. Murphy now has a new deal with Disney+ which includes “Alls Fair.” He serves as executive producer on the show alongside Kardashian, Close, Paulson, Watts and Nash. Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother and manager, also receives a director credit.

