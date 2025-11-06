SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 28, while a dog named Zeke was playing with yet another dog near a seaside cliff at Fort Funston in the Lakeshore District near Stonestown Galleria, he slipped on some vegetation. The animal spent more than 20 minutes on a ledge.

By around 11:39 a.m., fire crews from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a dog going over a sea cliff at Fort Funston, specifically near 500 Skyline Boulevard.

The initial rescue took place after 11:39 a.m. San Francisco Fire Station 19 and other local fire stations were dispatched in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. With help from a police drone that was in close proximity, it found were Zeke was seeking temporary shelter. He was clinging to a narrow ledge about 40 feet below the cliff.

San Francisco Fire Department crews set up a low-angel rope system. A firefighter from the San Francisco Fire Department named Daniella Romeo was lowered down the cliff face in order to reach Zeke. He was secured with a harness and pulled to safety.

He was not injured and he was returned to his owner after he was rescued, wagging his tail and giving kisses to all around him.

