SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 3, during the early morning hours, San Francisco strip club general manager and owner of Condor Club, 60-year-old Mark Calcagni was shot to death outside his home in Santa Rosa. A neighbor found his corpse in a bike lane alongside Brookwood Avenue near Birdfoot Way at approximately 6:30 a.m., alerting law enforcement.

Law enforcement believe that Richard Lund, 43, the main suspect, shot Calcagni after arriving home from Condor Club, where Lund shot his former boss. The murder occurred between Calcagni’s arrival home at 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

On October 25, Santa Rosa Police Department apprehended a couple, Lund and Asia Morton, 25, in connection to Calcagni’s death.

Lund and Morton were past employees at the club whom Calcagni fired at an unspecified date before October 3. While Lund was apprehended at the couple’s Dublin apartment, Morton was apprehended that same day at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

On October 26, the public became aware of the couple’s arrests. On October 27, law enforcement said they found probable cause to apprehend the couple because Calcagni fired them, spurring them to murder their former boss.

On October 28, Lund and Morton appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court. Lund’s felonious charges are illegal gun possession and murder, remaining in police custody. Morton’s charge is with ‘accessory after the fact,’ releasing her with pretrial supervision after pleading innocence. Law enforcement have not recovered the weapon used in Calcagni’s murder. Lund’s next court appearance is Thursday, November 13.

Calcagni has a GoFundMe page set up in his name.