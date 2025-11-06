SAN FRANCISCO—A man was simply walking passed a group of complete strangers at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and California Street Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:50 p.m.

A bunch of individuals may have been in the middle of a verbal argument when the man heard a loud noise occur, which the unintended victim realized later on that stray bullets from the bunch of individual were shot at him The group ran off immediately when they realized they unintentionally shot the by-passer.

Police officers from the San Francisco Police Department found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds in close proximity to the intersection of California Street and Van Ness Avenue. Paramedics took the male victim to a local San Francisco hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, which he is expected to recover from.

The case is still pending. There has not been any suspects identified, or any arrests made as of Monday, November 3.

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking help from the public. Anyone with information about the case should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message off with ‘SFPD.’ Any and all calls to the San Francisco Police Department will remain anonymous.