WASHINGTON DC—On Thursday, November 6, Speaker Emerita, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced in a six-minute video that she would not be seeking reelection to Congress. Her term will end on January 3, 2027, just a few months shy of her 87th birthday.



“For decades I have cherished the privilege of representing our magnificent city in the United States Congress. There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, I speak for the people of San Francisco.



I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress. That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know, I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to serving my final year in service as your proud representative.

As we go forward, my message to the city that I love is this; San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way. And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

Nancy Patricia Pelosi, nee D’Alesandro was born into a large political family in 1940. She was the daughter of Thomas D’Alesandro, the former Mayor of Baltimore, Maryland (1947-1959). He too served as a member of Congress (D-MD) for multiple years including 76th (1939–1941), 77th (1941–1943), 78th (1943–1945), 79th (1945–1947), and 80th (1947–1949).



Paul and Nancy Pelosi resided in New York prior to settling in the San Francisco Bay area. The Pelosi’s reside in the Pacific Heights area. Nancy Pelosi is currently serving her 20th year in congress representing California’s 11th Congressional District which includes the majority of San Francisco. She has held this position since 1987.



Nancy Pelosi was elected as the first woman speaker of the House in 1987, serving in that role through 2011, and again from 2019-2023.



Pelosi was an advocate for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), abortion, and LGBTQ rights. She was one of the first politicians pictured kneeling for the flag next to her fellow democrat constituents.



California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has familial ties to the Pelosi’s through marriage. They are not blood relatives, but Nancy Pelosi’s sister-in-law was married to Gavin Newsom’s uncle.



In contrast, Rep. Maxine Waters, (D-CA) who is currently 87, has announced her intent to run for congress in California’s 43rd district once again on November 3, 2026. Ballotpedia is keeping track of which members of the U.S. Congress will/will not be seeking reelection.



