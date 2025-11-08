SAN FRANCISCO – A Sunset District native, Isabella ‘Beya’ Alcaraz came from a working class family. Her parents work as a parish manager and an athletic director, saving enough money for a house of their own in the Sunset neighborhood. Her father immigrated to Philippines to San Francisco as a teen, and her mother came here on visitor visa in the 1980s. Not only is she a Holy Name School and St. Ignatius College Preparatory graduate, she is also a first-generation Asian American with both Chinese and Filipino descents. She has four older siblings who attended Holy Rosary School.

At 22 years old, she bought and operated Animal Connection neighborhood pet supply store and ran Mercantile Emporium store. She teaches children piano because she has been playing piano since she was three as well as being a volunteer at her alumnae, Holy Name School as a youth athletic coach, and she is also a runs the school and church fundraisers.

When former District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio lost the recall election Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Mayor Daniel Lurie handpicked a new supervisor, appointing the first Filipina-American supervisor on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Alcaraz was sworn in on her 29th birthday, Thursday, November 6, 2025. Her family was present at her swearing-in ceremony.