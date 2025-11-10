SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, November 7, the San Francisco Police Department announced that over 70 arrests were made and law enforcement seized nearly 10 pounds of narcotics, and recovered four firearms in just over a week as the SFPD intensifies operations to combat drug-related activity in the city’s Tenderloin, South of Market, and Mission neighborhoods, Interim Chief Paul Yep announced Friday.

The Police Department ramped up enforcement activity last week, increasing operations like buy busts and fugitive enforcement efforts in areas of the city most affected by drug-related activity. The California Highway Patrol also increased the number of officers assigned to San Francisco streets to assist in the enforcement effort.

Yep, last week reassigned members of several investigative units and patrol to assist officers dedicated to combating drug activity in the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). These operations will continue in the weeks to come as the SFPD works with the city, state, and federal law enforcement partners to get drugs off our streets.

Since October 28, the SFPD has arrested at least 28 drug dealers and seized 9.4 pounds of narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Officers also arrested 40 individuals with outstanding warrants for various crimes in a one-day operation on Wednesday. Officers have worked with the SF Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

DMACC was launched in 2023 as a multi-agency task force combining the city’s law enforcement agencies and other departments to address street conditions and crime associated with drug dealing and drug use in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods. The SFPD expanded DMACC into the Mission District in early 2025.

Since launching DMACC, the San Francisco Police Department has seized 950 pounds of narcotics, including 342 pounds of fentanyl. Officers have made 10,955 arrests, including 2,245 arrests for drug dealing.

Initial phases of DMACC included enforcement operations around 7th and Mission Streets and United Nations Plaza, which have seen improvements. The Police Department recently focused on the Sixth Street corridor in the South of Market neighborhood and the areas around the 16th Street and 24th Street BART plazas in the Mission District.