Santa Rosa, CA – On the morning of Sunday, November 9, 2025, a single-vehicle collision involving a fire hydrant and a parked car claimed the life of one person, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Santa Rosa Police Department reports that the accident took place around 5:30 AM near the intersection of West 8th Street and Warren Lane.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on Warren Lane at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then crashed into a parked car. Emergency responders from the Santa Rosa Fire Department arrived to assist, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation as police work to determine whether impairment or other factors contributed to the fatal incident.

