SAN FRANCISCO—Two individuals have been hospitalized after a stabbing incident occurred on Sunday, November 2. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the scene of unit block of Stevenson Street at around 10:20 a.m.

Police officers found the victim at the scene, and they provided first aid. He was taken to a local San Francisco hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was also later found in close proximity at Anthony Street and Jessie Street, and he was held back. The paramedics, who arrived at the scene, gave him first aid, and they transferred him to a local San Francisco hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

What the San Francisco Police Department learned during the preliminary investigation was that the suspect stabbed the victim in an interaction. Officials added the identification of the suspect, and the charges are still pending.

Anyone with information on the case can notify the San Francisco Police Department through their Text-A-Tip Hotline at TIP411, beginning the message with ‘SFPD’ or call (415) 575-4444. All San Francisco Police Department tip hotlines will remain anonymous.