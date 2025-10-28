SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 27, the San Francisco Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connected to a hit-and-run collision that transpired on the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue.

The incident transpired on Sunday, October 26 at 6:44 p.m. where officers were advised of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers provided aid, and requested paramedics, but the victim died at the scene. The name and age of the victim have not been disclosed to the public.

Through the course of the investigation, officers spotted the vehicle and possible suspect near the 500 block of Shields Street, and the suspect was detained.

TCIU investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. Authorities developed probable cause and arrested Hai Van Le, 47, of San Francisco.

Le was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for gross vehicle manslaughter (191.5pm), driving under the influence causing injury (23153(a) CVC), DUI/drugs with injury (23153(f) CVC), DUI drugs and alcohol (23153(g) CVC), felony hit and run (20001(a) CVC), and elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.