SAN FRANCISCO—Members of the San Francisco Police Department arrested five suspects involved in robbery and shooting incidents in the Ingleside District. Officers seized two loaded semi-automatics handguns linked to the robbery and shooting.

Ingleside Station officers responded to the 100 block of Raymond Avenue on June 18 regarding a robbery that had just occurred, according to a police report. Officers met with a victim who told officers the suspect exited his car, pointed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s property at approximately 3:34 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene in a waiting getaway car described as a gray Honda Civic after taking the victim’s wallet. Officers later located the robbery suspect while responding to a report of a shooting near the Balboa Park BART Station on June 24, according to a police report.

Officers located 21-year-old Oakland resident Kiemariah Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:00 a.m. Richmond was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for the gunshot wound in his chest.

Two Glock style handguns were recovered from the scene, one of which was inside the gray Honda Civic suspect vehicle from the June 18 robbery. The handgun located in the Honda matched the description of the firearm used in the robbery. Richmond was determined the suspect of the robbery.

The SFPD Night Investigators Unit led an investigation of the Balboa Park Shooting and obtained arrest warrants for two suspects and a search warrant for a residence in South San Francisco. Members of the SFPD Investigations Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and Bayview Station’s Street Crimes Unit served the arrest and search warrants in South San Francisco.

19-year-old Jeul James and 20-year-old Dominique Julius Nelson were detained after leaving the residence on July 2, 2021, at approximately 11:05 a.m. Both James and Nelson possessed handguns during the arrest, according to a police report. A male 16-year-old Antioch resident was also detained during the search warrant and booked in San Mateo County on an outstanding carjacking warrant.

Richmond was released from the hospital on July 3 and was booked into San Francisco County Jail. Investigators discovered a juvenile female suspect had been in a dating relationship with Richmond. Police located the juvenile female on the perimeter of police lines and booked her into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center for warrant charges alleging attempted murder.