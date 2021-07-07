SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police officers from the Northern Station arrested 32-year-old Mario Xavier Hills for stabbing a man on a Muni bus on June 10. Officers had been searching for Hills for nearly a month before arresting him on July 3.

Hills had stabbed a 31-year-old male victim twice while riding on a Muni bus on June 10 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers he had never met the suspect before and the attack was unprovoked, according to a police report.

The suspect excited the bus and fled on foot before officers from the Northern Station arrived on scene. The victim suffered two stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Muni Task force took over the investigation and circulated a crime bulletin to law enforcement personnel. An off-duty SFPD officer located Hills near Steiner and McAllister after recognizing him from the crime bulletin. Northern Station officers responded to the scene and detained the suspect on June 3 at approximately 3:49 p.m.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest Hills for the stabbing and was booked into the San Francisco County Jail. A knife was also recovered during the suspect’s arrest. Hills was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery of a mass transit passenger.