SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 27, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release that they arrested five individuals in connection to several shootings. The arrests were made on Tuesday, May 26, after serving search warrants in seven different cities; San Francisco, South San Francisco, Vallejo, San Jose, Concord, Pittsburg and Sacramento.

The search warrants were executed by the SFPD Gang Task Force with help from various other law enforcement agencies, including the Sacramento and San Mateo County Tactical Units.

There had been three separate shootings in San Francisco that police indicated were gang related. The first shooting occurred on March 14, at 2:19 p.m. Officers from the Ingleside Station responded to a report of gunfire on Brookdale Avenue and found that multiple vehicles and homes had been struck, but no reports of any injuries. Officers located over 30 shell casings from multiple guns.

The second shooting transpired on April 29, at 1:00 p.m. SFPD Officers from the Ingleside Station again responded to a report of gunfire on Brookdale Avenue and found a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries to the victim were non-fatal, and he was transported to a hospital for treatment. Officers located over 50 shell casings from multiple guns.

The third shooting occurred on May 12, at 3:17 p.m. Officers from the Taraval Station responded to a report of gunfire on Jules and Ocean Avenues and found a 50-year-old gunshot victim. His injuries were non-fatal, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers located over 40 shell casings from multiple guns.

“These incidents are part of a recent increase in gang-related shootings that have occurred in several neighborhoods in the City,” said the SFPD.

An investigation was launched into all three shootings and the SFPD was able to secure multiple search warrants which led to the arrests of five men: 19-year-old Joaquin Powell-Smith of Pittsburg, 25-year-old Dominic Logan of San Jose, 21-year-old Reco Maximo of Sacramento, 22-year-old Khejon Nelson of Concord and 22-year-old Rasace Fiapoto of Concord. During the search, officers seized 10 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, which are now being processed by the SFPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit. All five suspects were booked at the San Francisco County Jail.

Powell-Smith is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, probation violation, and participation in a street gang. Logan is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and participation in a street gang. Maximo was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm and participation in a street gang. Nelson was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Fiapoto was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

According to SFPD, the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415)575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.