SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department authorized a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Toriano Troyonne Carpenter, 21.

The SFPD reported that on September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:17 p.m. officers assigned to the Northern Station responded to the region of Turk and Buchanan Streets about a shooting. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting on the 600 block of Larch Way and Laguna Street, but did not find a victim at the scene.

On the same day at approximately 11:24 p.m., dispatch advised officers that a 21-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on September 8, 2022. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Toriano Troyonne Carpenter.

SFPDCrimeBulletin-23-003-20230208

This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. A copy of the reward bulletin accompanies this news release.

The SFPD reported that no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145 or after hours at the 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.