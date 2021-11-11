SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Chief William Scott announced on Tuesday, November 9 that the SFPD was awarded a $97,500 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to combat alcohol-related harm in the community.

“This is important to the City of San Francisco in order to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations that have contributed to an increase in crime,” said Chief Scott.

The grant is one of nearly 50 handed out in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP).

The grants reinforce local law enforcement efforts by combining the talents of local police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities decrease alcohol-related incidents.

“The program can improve the quality of life in neighborhoods,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”

The APP program was created in 1995 to improve partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions, or revocations against businesses that violate the law and cause harm to the community.

Funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities.

The APP program distributed (approximately $50 million – this number changes each year) to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related harm. ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.

ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency.