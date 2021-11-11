SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a carjacking that transpired on Monday, November 8. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the 2300 block of Mission Street for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

Officers arrived on scene and met with four victims: a 36-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 37-year-old male, and a 49-year-old male. The victims informed officers that an unknown male suspect entered the business and pointed a firearm at the victims. The suspect demanded the victims’ money and personal items. Fearing for their safety the victims complied and gave their personal items to the suspect.

The suspect fled out the back door to a parking lot and spotted the fourth victim seated in his van. The suspect pointed his gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the van. The victim gave the keys to the suspect and exited his vehicle. The suspect got into the van and fled the scene.

During the investigation, officers developed information that the vehicle was located in Vallejo. Investigators contacted officers from the Vallejo Police Department who located the van, and the suspect, on the 200 block of Cadloni Lane. The suspect, Gregory McDowell, 39, was taken into custody without incident.

Officers from the SFPD responded to Vallejo and took custody of McDowell. He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the following charges: carjacking (215 PC), robbery (211 PC), aggravated kidnapping (209(b)(1) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), vehicle theft (10851(a) CVC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of a stolen vehicle (496d(a) PC), and parole violation (3056 PC).

The SFPD would like to recognize the swift response and professionalism of the Vallejo Police Department in assisting with the investigation and arrest of the suspect. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.