SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 18, at approximately 8:56 p.m. officers from the San Francisco Police Department Bayview Station arrived at the scene of a shooting on Bertha Lane. The victims were two male adults with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported by medics to a hospital, where both victims succumbed to their injuries.

According to SFPD Compstat reports, there has been a 28 percent increase in homicides in the city of San Francisco during the time frame from January 1 to September 30 in the years of 2019 and 2020. In 2019, there were 29 homicides during that time frame. During the time frame, there were 37 homicides in 2020.

A number of crimes including gun possession, knife wielding, fights, burglary, assault, break-in, and shots fired were reported on Citizen App on November 20 during a nine-hour time frame from 12:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 12:03 p.m. there was a report of a man with a knife on 213 Jefferson Street in North Waterfront. A vehicle was reported stolen on 841 Ocean Avenue in the Ingleside neighborhood at 12:57 p.m. An assault was reported at 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of Union Street and Stockton in the North Beach neighborhood. A 1:46 p.m. authorities responded to a report of someone breaking into a home at 143 Orizaba Ave in Ingleside Heights. At 2:35 p.m. a residential break-in was reported at 2710 Cabrillo Street. At 5:12 p.m. at 861 Valencia, Mission Street, a person was reported with a knife. At 900 Cole Street at Haight-Ashbury, the police were called in response to a fight at 5:56 p.m.

The first incident occurred at 6:32 p.m. there was a report of people fighting at 4688 3rd Street in Bayview. At 6:27 p.m. authorities received a report of a man with a gun at 1001 Franklin Street on Van Ness. At that same time, a person was reported assaulted at 555 9th Street. At 900 Connecticut Street in Potrero Hill shots were fired at 7:02 p.m. At 1415 47th Ave. in the Outer Sunset, there was a report of a person armed with a gun at 7:06 p.m.

The double homicide in Bayview is an active and ongoing investigation in its preliminary stages by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text to TIP411.

SFPD Public Information Unit Tiffany Hang indicated to the San Francisco News as of November 23 that the case was still ongoing and that there was no further information that was was disclosed. “We have no updates at this time. This is an ongoing and active investigation.”