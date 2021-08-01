SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the homicide suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl. Another 45-year-old female victim was injured during the shooting but is expected to survive.

San Francisco Police officers from the Bayview Station responded to the unit block of Bertha Lane on a report of a shooting on July 30. Officers were advised that two victims of the ages 16 and 45 were privately transported to a local hospital at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to a police report.

The 45-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The 16-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries despite life-saving efforts and was pronounced deceased.

Officers searched the crime scene on Bertha Lane and consulted witnesses for evidence. The SFPD Homicide Detail has taken over the investigation and have not made any arrests correlated with the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has video evidence of the suspect, or any information that would help identify the suspect is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. Callers may remain anonymous.