SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 20, the San Francisco Police Department released a statement on their website, seeking assistance in the search for 83-year-old Dolores Candelaria. Candelaria is a San Francisco resident, and was last seen on May 7 in the afternoon. A Missing Person’s report for Candelaria was filed the day of her disappearance.

Authorities indicate that Candelaria’s last known location was at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she was dropped off for medical treatment.

Candelaria is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

The SFPD stated that Candelaria is “considered at risk due to her age and to health conditions.” They are asking anyone with information or who has seen her to call 911 immediately and provide a description and current location. Those with details can call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.