SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 10, the Mayor of San Francisco delivered her economic recovery plan for the city during her State of the City Address “Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future.”

The plan focused on building a cleaner, safer, and thriving city by highlighting five key priorities:

An economically diverse and resilient job engine

A welcoming clean and safe environment

A dynamic destination active at all hours every day

A world-class transportation experience

An equitable economy that supports full participation by all

The SFPD reported that its role in supporting these priorities, Mayor Breed will introduce a budget supplemental to the Board of Supervisors in the coming week to supplement officer overtime. The supplemental will diminish significant budget constraints impacting the Police Department’s severe staffing shortages and retention challenges.

The additional monetary allocation will support the necessary coordination with city departments, business, and community partnerships to address illegal drug sales, increased property, and violent crimes.

Resources that assist with overtime for police officers will enhance San Francisco’s overall recovery plan by improving street conditions in the region.

“Sworn personnel overtime will add additional officer response to calls for service, increase efforts to disrupt illegal drug sales on our streets, and provide additional time for investigators to solve crimes. We appreciate and thank Mayor London Breed for her continuous support,” said Police Chief Bill Scott.