SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, January 16, five people were injured and three people were arrested after a shootout transpired in the Tenderloin District. Two groups exchanged gunfire outside of a grocery store near Eddy and Taylor Streets at 9:26 p.m. Multiple fire department engines and medics were on the scene, along with police officers.

Three of the victims, a 37-year-old man from Oakland, a 30-year-old woman from Antioch, and a 30-year-old man from Stockton, were transported by private vehicle to an Oakland hospital. A 44-year-old man from San Francisco and a man from Oakland were transported to local hospital.

All of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man from Stockton and the two patients transported to a San Francisco hospital have been detained in connection with the shooting.

During the investigation firearms were among the evidence recovered at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department considers this an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department tip line at (415)575-4444 or text tip to TIP411 beginning the text message with “SFPD.” Callers can remain anonymous.