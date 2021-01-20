SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 15, a 37-year-old man identified as Kyle Matthew Folsom was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of explosives, reckless or malicious possession of destructive device, and possession of material to make a destructive device or explosive.

On Friday around 5:11 p.m. the San Francisco Police Department responded to the scene of Candlestick RV park at the 600 block of Gilman Avenue to assist federal agents with an investigation. Upon arrival, officials found chemicals used to make explosives and had them seized immediately.

Residents that were evacuated received temporary shelter. The San Francisco Fire Department and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene. Authorities have indicated that this appears to be an isolated incident and as far as they could tell it was not linked to any larger plot. The FBI turned the investigation over to the San Francisco Police Department.

While an arrest was made, the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.