HOLLYWOOD—I had no clue what was going when Jenz Sidwell and Curtis Ashford were attacked in prison on “General Hospital.” However, the stars are beginning to align which as I teased a few columns back could FINALLY be the beginning of the end of Drew Quartermaine. Drew is a decent villain, but it’s gotten so bad, you don’t even want to root for him. Yeah, I’m going to feel bad for Scout if she loses both parents, but I have this theory that Sam McCall is going to come back from the dead, I don’t just know how yet.

With that said, Drew was behind the attack on Jenz and Curtis and utilized one of Sonny’s guys to carry it out, framing the mobster. That person has gone MIA, as Jason and Sonny work around the clock to find out who is framing him for a crime he did not commit. Ava seems cautious about this because she already knows if Sonny discovers the truth there will indeed be hell to pay.

Making the situation worse is the fact that Ava has gotten herself far too deep with Drew with Jack Brennen’s murder. Yeah, we’ve been hearing vultures. What does that tell me? That body is about to be discovered much sooner than later on the Quartermaine property. Oh, this is not good as questions about what has unfolded to the WSB agent starts to gain steam. Nina has already been carted off by the WSB and has been MIA on the series for weeks now.

Start to expect to see Carly, Josslyn, Valentin and Willow start to raise questions. With that said, I want to talk a little about the Willow and Chase of it all. Chase has gone full steam with filing for that separation, and it looks like the custody battle between Brook Lynn and Chase is about to get downright dirty. There is just one hiccup, Harrison. He seems to be getting close to Brook Lynn and at first, I thought it was because of Phoebe (which it could be true), but there could be another angle as well.

My suspicions have grown that Harrison’s boss could be none other than Jerry Jacks. Why? That, I’m not sure about just yet, but he seems to be involved in some sort of fashion that is going to have repercussions as we get into November Sweeps. Chase is already smitten with Willow and Willow is already re-collecting her past moments with Chase. Expect a hookup sooner than later, which is going to have Brook Lynn seething.

Seems Brook Lynn is over her hubby’s antics, so we can see the wicked one come back, and with Tracy backing her granddaughter anything can happen. Hell, Brook Lynn was even going toe-to-toe with Michael after learning about his role in trying to push Chase and Willow together for his own personal gain.

This brings us back to the Drew, Ava and Sonny of it all. Sonny has pleaded his innocence to Dante and Justine, which has fallen on deaf ears. I can care less about Dante and his moral compass; his character has always been annoying. As for Justine, she seems to want to believe Sonny, but the evidence says otherwise. Gio believes his grandfather, but with all the noise around him, he’s being convinced otherwise. Others in Sonny’s orbit are questioning if he truly got out of the mob. I mean Curtis did point the finger at him, just as Jordan’s younger sister, has arrived in town to cause a little mayhem. This will be interesting to see.

No, I want to talk about the teens a bit. Trina is becoming just a tinge annoying for me pointing the finger at everyone and not accepting that some people in her orbit. However, she needs to be worried about her stalker, who is looking to strike on October 13, which is a big performance date. I still think its Simon, but it could be someone we never thought and that is even worrisome as a viewer.

Then we have the Danny, Rocco, Charlotte and Scout of it all. Charlotte has been shipped to boarding school, and Danny is not pleased and I don’t blame him. You know who is getting on my nerves Rocco, and now you can add Scout to the list. Rocco is just a weakling. He whines so damn much; like dude take accountability for once for your actions. You deserved that beating by Danny, and Lulu sit down for 5 minutes.

You’ve been annoying ever since you woke from that coma, it’s almost like please get a backbone. Scout open your eyes, your father is bad business. There is a reason no one likes him; you might not want to hear it, but fact is fact he’s a bad guy, and you even stumbled upon it. The truth is coming Scout, and by November sweeps, Drew Quartermaine could be in serious hot water if you ask me. Oh, and I swear to God if Lulu Spencer is the only to solve this mystery that Willow was the one that drugged Drew, I’m going to be livid.

I don’t know what the writers at “GH” keeps giving this annoying as character the juicy options. I’m so sick of this character and her moral compass; it is time for her, Rocco and Dante frankly to leave Port Charles for a long time.