HOLLYWOOD—Talk about an episode, the first 3 episodes of “Survivor 51” has been better than the entire season of “Big Brother 28.” Sorry, I said it and I’m standing by it. This week’s episode, ‘What I’m Smellin’ is Stinky’ was a game-changer for me. Back at Savu, the tribemates were dealing with the aftermath of the big blindside that sent Ana packing, and the tension was thick people. Carter was livid, Ori was annoyed and then there is the Rob of it all.

Rob has got to get ready to quit because this guy is not sleeping, and apparently, he injured his leg. This guy obviously does not want to be there; there is no question about it. Eric found Rob the next morning solo, with his leg in pain, but Eric didn’t believe anything. Alexis clocked Rob’s antics, and it was apparent that he wanted out of the game badly.

Damn, even Ori clocked that Rob was lying and wanted an out to the game that he didn’t ‘feel’ well. Kristin, who is actually injured and Linnea who had conversations with Rob are aware that he’s full of s***. It was even obvious host Jeff Probst was annoyed by Rob’s antics. Rob put on the waterworks, and everyone made it clear, Rob is a quitter. So at least Rob left Carter with an idol; I didn’t know if that was possible.

Back at Toka, Devin and Lewis were bonding a bit, as he picked up that Devin, Patt, Mike, Brady, Jelly are a tight 5, but he also realized that Lewis likes Thien An, but he wants Jenna out. Kilby wanted to go after Devin and started to share that information to Brady, Thien An, and Patt, while also talking about how clueless Brady is. Tree Mail allowed one member of each tribe to visit the opposing tribe. As a result, this could lead to a mutiny; what does that mean, one person can leave their tribe and join the other tribe.

Carter got drawn and the others did not want that. Devin volunteered to go to the other tribe, which worried Thien An who finally showed up to the game. An advantage was available for both Carter and Devin. Devin realized the Savu camp was not great. He was being a bit too honest spilling about what happened at the Jenna vote, but he spilled that Carter and him can stay at the other tribe if they wanted. Sharonda was smart in getting Devin alone to reassure their ‘Helicopter’ alliance. Devin discovered the advantage at the well, and they started to search for it.

Devin has earned an extra secret vote. I think Sharonda is playing this game quite well. Back at Toka, Carter was thinking about all the shenanigans. Carter immediately placed a target on Sharonda and Linnea, Mike found him charming but was concerned that means he could be a threat. Lewis thought about searching Carter’s backpack to ensure he didn’t have any advantage and they found out there was an advantage on camp, and the entire tribe went searching for the advantage.

Brady you bozo, you destroyed the boat paddles, but Maggie was already searching for it. Brady and Maggie discovered the extra vote. Maggie played smart and got the advantage from Brady; he was not that smart about playing that people. Devin started to place a target on Kilby for the opposing tribe. Ori and Devin strengthened their bond as he explained he has an extra vote. Why are members of Toka so willing to give information to Carter. He holds no power, as you all know everything about the advantage.

Brady was calling Carter’s bluff and was well aware lying to him. Carter rushed to the boat, looking for the oars, and he didn’t get the advantage, and he has to make a decision, the boat had already left, so he was stuck on Toka. Savu didn’t seem pleased that Carter vacated the tribe. Savu has 7 players, while Toka has 11 players. I have a feeling that Toka is losing the Immunity Challenge today. Savu was behind on the puzzle but caught up to Toka. Jenna and Thien An was terrible on the puzzle, whereas Cristian and Kristin were killing that puzzle.

Devin wants Kilby out, but if the target is ever obvious that is never a good thing. Devin and Kilby cleared the air a bit where truths were dropped. Devin asked for a name, and he got Patt, Jelly, Brady, all the people in Devin’s alliance. These 5 are too obvious, as Jelly realized they need 6, but she was worried about Carter and Lewis who they consider wildcards. Lewis decided to align with Carter, and Lewis knows the game quite well in terms of both sides, so Lewis and Carter are the swings. The problem is Jelly already pegged Lewis and Carter as swings, so she is likely after them is this move is made.

Maggie has an extra vote, but so does Devin, and no one knows he has that extra vote, and Jelly has an idol. This 5 is too obvious, Maggie tried to put some sense into Kilby that he is not Brady’s #1, and he wanted to shift things to Patt or Mike. Maggie didn’t want Patt out, but landed on Mike, but Thien An wanted Patt out. Lewis is playing this very well. Thien An realigned the target to Patt, and Thien and Kilby told Brady it was Patt. This could be a very fun Tribal Council.

TC kicked off with things under the impression it would be an easy vote, but things shifted, as it was obvious there are groups of people aligned, but chat was discussed about making a big move. Kilby was a bit obvious, but you had a ton of whispers taking place by tons of the players. It feels like this vote is about to blow Toka apart, and I feel like a twist could soon be upon us, like a tribe swap. Looks like Patt and Kilby are in trouble.

The votes were being read as Kilby and Patt became the obvious targets. It was indeed a blindside with Patt getting voted out, 6-5, but I knew that already because I was spoiled the day before by a leak. Brady was giddy, but that changed with that fifth vote, as Devin and Jelly learned that Patt had just been blindsided. I cannot wait till next week’s episode now, because I want to see the fallout from this vote on Toka.

So, it is confirmed we are getting a swap next week, which means everyone’s game changes again, and we see Kilby and Jelly on Savu, I think 2 tribes of 8 and someone is going to Exile Island, but I could be wrong and we could see the dreaded 3 tribes return, but with only 17 people that is an awkward number.