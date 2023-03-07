SAN FRANCISCO—Steven Briar, 47, of San Francisco is being accused of assaulting a 78 year old in the Mission District as she was walking to work. The District Attorney announced on Monday, March 6, that he will be facing elderly abuse charges.

The crime occurred in February and Briar has been in custody since February 10. He was arraigned on February 17. He is accused of allegedly kicking a walking cane from under the victim which caused her to lose balance and fall on her face. She suffered injuries that required three stitches.

Along with his charges of elderly abuse he faces assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery and a misdemeanor for allegedly resisting arrest. If convicted for all charges, he faces up to 21 years in state prison.

“Attacks on elderly and vulnerable people are completely unacceptable,” said Brook Jenkins in a statement. “Everyone should be able to walk around freely without fear of being attacked while going to work, especially our seniors. We will seek justice for this victim and ensure that there are consequences in this case.”

Briar’s preliminary hearing was held on March 2 and the next court date has been scheduled for March 16.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.