SAN FRANCISCO—Footage was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, February 26, of a purse snatching that transpired on Sunday, February 23, around 9 a.m. The incident occurred at the entrance of the Stockton Street Tunnel.

Lihua Yang, 55, was walking through the tunnel to her job when a suspect attempted to grab her purse. In the video, the suspect exits a dark-colored vehicle from the back row behind the driver and walks into the tunnel.

He is shortly back in frame, dragging Yang as she attempts to keep hold of her purse. A second suspect from the front passenger seat sees the struggle and helps the other male in attempting to take the purse from the victim. Once the bag is secured, the two men immediately get into the car and drive away.

The driver of the car is not seen in the footage and does not exit the vehicle. The haste of the two other suspects suggests they had a third person in the car driving. It is unclear if the assailants were staking out the tunnel or if Yang was a victim of opportunity.

Yang received bruises and a bump on her head following the altercation. She lost her phone, I.D., credit cards and $40.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.