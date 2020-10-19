SAN FRANCISCO—Two 10 week French Bulldog puppies stolen on Saturday, October 17, have been returned to their owner as of Sunday, October 18.

Owner and dog trainer, Doug Roenicke, told ABC7 SF News that the puppies were stolen from his home around 1:50 p.m. He noticed an open window and that the puppies, named Indigo and Lila, were missing from their dog pen.

Indigo was recovered on October 18. Lila was found hours later in the Mission District.

The suspect was sighted hours after the initial burglary at a 7/11 on 18th and Noe Street. An employee at the 7/11, Jamie Alvarez told ABC7 SF News that the man had two dogs matching Roenicke’s description. He noted the individual offered to sell them for $500 each.

Roenicke posted a description of the suspect, along with video footage via Facebook.

On Sunday, a woman, who had bought one of the dogs from the man for her daughter, called Roenicke.

Authorities detained the suspect, Francisco Zaragoza, 39, on Mission Street, as the culprit who sold the dogs. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, providing false information to a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that, after announcing the arrest, “a second party came forward and contacted the owner of the dog, believing she had purchased the second stolen dog. The two met and determined that it was the stolen dog and the dog was returned to the owner.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin your text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.