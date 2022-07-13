HOLLYWOOD—The contenders for the highest accolade in TV were announced on Tuesday, July 12, as nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled. Actor JB Smoove and actress Melissa Fumero announced the nominees. The TV series leading the pack with a total of 25 nominations was the HBO series “Succession.” Both the Apple TV series “Ted Lasso” and the HBO series “The White Lotus” picked up 20 nominations.

Of course there were some snubs people. Like where were the acting nominations for the cast for “Black-ish?” What about more players from “Euphoria” like Eric Dane for Supporting Actor? No love for “Yellowstone,” I mean there are always surprises when it comes to the Primetime Emmy Awards, but it seems that Cable and streaming networks are dominating over network TV.

I mean the final season of “This is Us” didn’t see any love for the cast or the series. What about cast members for “Stranger Things,” they were all, but ignored when it comes to nominations. Just because something is popular doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be nominated. I mean c’mon what about digging a bit deeper?

To view a list of the 2022 nominees see below:

Best Drama Series

-“Better Call Saul”

-“Euphoria”

-“Ozark”

-“Severance”

-“Squid Game”

-“Stranger Things”

-“Succession”

-“Yellowjackets”

Best Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Barry”

-“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

-“Hacks”

-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Ted Lasso”

-“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

-Jason Bateman “Ozark”

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Lee Jung-jae “Squid Game”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Adam Scott “Severance”

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

-Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

-Melanie Lynskey “Yellowjackets”

-Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”

-Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show”

-Zendaya “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Patricia Arquette “Severance”

-Julia Garner “Ozark”

-Jung Ho-yeon “Squid Game”

-Christina Ricci “Yellowjackets”

-Rhea Seehorn “Better Call Saul”

-J. Smith-Cameron “Succession”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

-Sydney Sweeney “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Nicholas Braun “Succession”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Park Hae-soo “Squid Game”

-Matthew Macfadyen “Succession”

-John Turturro “Severance”

-Christopher Walken “Severance”

-Oh Yeong-soo “Squid Game”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

-Donald Glover “Atlanta”

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

-Elle Fanning “The Great”

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”

-Janelle James “Abbott Elementary”

-Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live”

-Sarah Niles “Ted Lasso”

-Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary”

-Juno Temple “Ted Lasso”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Carrigan “Barry”

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-Toheeb Jimoh “Ted Lasso”

-Nick Mohammed “Ted Lasso”

-Tony Shalhoud “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary”

-Henry Winkler “Barry”

-Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live”

Best Limited or Anthology Series

-“Dopesick”

-“The Dropout”

-“Inventing Anna”

-“Pam & Tommy”

-“The White Lotus”

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

-Toni Collette “The Staircase”

-Julia Garner “Inventing Anna”

-Lily James “Pam & Tommy”

-Sarah Paulson “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

-Margaret Qualley “Maid”

-Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

-Colin Firth “The Staircase”

-Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven”

-Oscar Isaac “Scenes From a Marriage”

-Michael Keaton “Dopesick”

-Himesh Patel “Station Eleven”

-Sebastian Stan “Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

-Connie Britton “The White Lotus”

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Alexandra Daddario “The White Lotus”

-Kaitlyn Dever “Dopesick”

-Natasha Rothwell “The White Lotus”

-Sydney Sweeney “The White Lotus”

-Mare Winningham “Dopesick”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

-Murray Bartlett “The White Lotus”

-Jake Lacy “The White Lotus”

-Will Poulter “Dopesick”

-Seth Rogen “Pam & Tommy”

-Peter Sarsgaard “Dopesick”

-Michael Stuhlbarg “Dopesick”

-Steve Zahn “The White Lotus”

The ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 12 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.