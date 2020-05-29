SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 27, an attempted kidnapping took place at the intersection of 17th and Sanchez Streets in San Francisco’s Castro District, the police department announced.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged for the attempted abduction of two young boys, ages 2 and 4, who he tried to take from the backseat of a car. The attempted kidnapping took place at about 7 p.m., and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that a family was seated in the vehicle together when the unnamed suspect approached their vehicle, reached through a window and tried to grab and pull both children out of the car.

The suspect’s attempt was stopped when an unnamed male family member got out of the vehicle to confront the him, and called the police. Authorities arrived on scene, and detained and arrested the suspect.

The SFPD reported that the two boys were not injured, and further information regarding the identities of suspect or the victims have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the case. More details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.