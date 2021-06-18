SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police officers arrested 35-year-old Daniel Cauich for stabbing a 94-year-old woman with a knife multiple times. Officers were able to identify Cauich after circulating a photo of him to SFPD officers in less than two hours after the incident.

SFPD officers from Central Station responded to a report of a stabbing on the 800 block of Post Street on June 16 at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to a police report. A 94-year-old woman was located suffering multiple stab wounds.

Medics were requested to the scene while officers rendered medical aid to the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries. Officers located a knife in the back of a garbage truck that is believed to belong to the suspect, according to police on Citizen.

The suspect fled west on Post Street and officers were unable to locate him, according to police on Citizen. Investigators were able to obtain a photo of the suspect and circulated it to all sworn members of the SFPD. Officers located Cauich on the 1300 block of Clay Street where he was taken into custody less than two hours later at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Cauich will be booked on the charges of attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, committing a felony while on bale or release, great bodily injury enhancement, and probation violation.

SFPD investigators believe the stabbing was unprovoked and are working to determine if race was a motivating factor. The SFPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call the 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.