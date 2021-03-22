INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, March 18 Malik Halfacre, the suspect in the quadruple homicide case over stimulus money has been charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery. He was also charged with one count of auto theft and one count of carrying a handgun without a license. Ryan Mears, Marion County prosecutor stated that Halfacre is eligible for the death penalty but will wait until the victim’s family is ready to address that conversation.

On Saturday night March 13, 4 people were shot and killed at a home on the 300 block of Randolph Street. The following were: 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson, and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown. Jeanettrius Moore was also shot but survived the attack. Halfacre is the father of Moore’s youngest daughter.

In an interview with Fox 59 Wendy Johnson, the cousin of Jeanettrius Moore explained what happened before the murders, “He wanted some of Jeanettrius’ stimulus money. He wanted half of her money. She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything.’ He said, ‘I really want half.’ She said, ‘I’ll give you 450. Take it or leave it.’ He said, ‘I’m gonna get that money.”

The next day Halfacre came back demanding the money from Moore again. Johnson was told that Halfacre began going through Moore’s purse. Moore’s brother Daquan stood up and told him no. “Then he pulled out a gun and started killing everyone”, Johnson said.

Johnson said Jeanettrius recalled that Halfacre took her and their infant daughter to the car, and after strapping the baby into a child safety seat, he reentered the house to retrieve a milk bottle. “When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius’ cue to run for her life, and that’s what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone’s doors,” said Johnson. Moore hid on a neighbor’s porch until IMPD officers arrived as Halfacre drove away with their child.

After a four-hour SWAT standoff on the east side, Halfacre emerged from a duplex in handcuffs after hiding in an attic to avoid volleys of tear gas that had been fired inside. 24 hours after the killing, the couple’s infant daughter was recovered unharmed on the city’s northeast side.

