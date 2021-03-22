SAN FRANCISCO — Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday morning March 21, the San Francisco firefighters pulled an unconscious man from his burning vehicle at a crash scene near the intersection of Moraga and Infantry. Spokesman Jonathan Baxter of the San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to a call reporting a crash and fire. After arriving on the scene the crew found flames spreading from the engine block toward the passenger compartment and the solo occupant unconscious and trapped inside.

The tool jaws of life was used to free the trapped victim while the crew was slowing down the spread of flames. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local trauma center. The condition of the victim was not immediately known. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to Injury Facts in America deaths have decreased for the third consecutive year. 39,107 people died in motor-vehicle crashes in 2019. However, motor-vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for people for every single year of life from age 4 to 12 and from 14 to 22 and a leading killer in all age groups.