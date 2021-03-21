SAN FRANCISCO—Federal prosecutors charged Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman for defrauding investors by lying about their company’s ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. The two are the co-founders of uBiome Inc., a San Francisco biotechnology startup company founded in 2012 whose primary function is to analyze gut microbes in patients with long-term intestinal disorders. Their customers could purchase mail-in kits, complete surveys and tests from home, and get quick results online.

Richman, 46, and Apte, 36, both face over 40 criminal counts, and are accused of raising more than $76 million in fundraising from investors while misleading them about the startup’s revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community’s lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a “captive” group of doctors for testing.

Prosecutors claim uBiome’s tests were not clinically validated, nor medically necessary for them to fundraise investors’ money. According to the Department of Justice, the defendants falsified documents and lied about and concealed material facts when insurance providers asked questions to which truthful answers would reveal the fraudulent nature of uBiome’s billing model.

uBiome filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 after the FBI had raided its headquarters after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Richman and Apte. The two filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as uBiome sought to liquidate its assets and pay off creditors.

The following chart was released by the Department of Justice, showing the maximum statutory penalty for each of Richman and Apte’s offenses:

Each offense committed ranges from a maximum statutory penalty of 2 to 20 years.
Previous articleToys R Us Stores Reopening In Bay Area
Next articleSan Francisco Fire Department Saves Unconscious Man
Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR