SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 17, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that three men were charged with multiple felonies in connection to narcotics trafficking in the Tenderloin. Jexcer Martinez-Torres, 28, and Yexon Sierra-Doblado, 29, were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, February 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hall of Justice.

Alfredo Juarez, 44, was released by a magistrate on his own recognizance prior to arraignment and is scheduled to arraigned on Wednesday, February 18. Prosecutors will move to have all three individuals detained without bail because of the public safety risk they pose.

Martinez-Torres, Juarez and Sierra-Doblado are each charged with multiple felony narcotics sales related charges including possession for sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The criminal complaint also alleges that they were in possession of more than one ounce of fentanyl. The criminal complaint also alleges that Martinez-Torres and Sierra-Doblado committed these offenses while each released on their own recognizance on other pending felony cases in San Francisco.

Martinez-Torres is alleged to have five pending felony narcotics cases and two stay-away order violations and Sierra-Doblado two pending felony narcotics cases.

According to court documents, on February 10, the San Francisco Police Department executed search warrants on the person, residence and vehicles associated with Sierra-Doblado. The SFPD obtained a search warrant for the defendant in connection to suspected narcotics trafficking after he was released from custody on two pending felony narcotics cases. On February 10, at approximately 8:58 p.m., police saw Sierra-Doblado, Martinez-Torres and Juarez, leave a residence in Oakland and travel to San Francisco by car. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Street and Harrison Street and executed a search of the vehicle and all of the occupants.

During the search, police discovered Martinez-Torres, the driver of the vehicle, was the subject of several arrest warrants in San Francisco including five pending felony narcotics cases and two stay-away order violations. The police also saw 18.5 grams of fentanyl and a scale, in plain view, on the front passenger side floorboard area where Juarez was seated. The police searched Juarez’s person and found him in possession of 2 grams of fentanyl. The police removed a portion of plastic paneling from the passenger side center storage console area below the gear selector and located and additional 39.7 grams of fentanyl.

At approximately 10:28 p.m., the police executed a search warrant at an Oakland apartment. When they entered, they encountered a 17-year-old male juvenile in the bathroom of the home. Authorities recovered cash, packaging material and indicia for both Martinez-Torres and Juarez from the apartment. In addition, the police found 10.1 grams of fentanyl, 33.7 grams of methamphetamine, 274.1 grams of mannitol (common narcotics cutting agent) and over $1,000 in cash inside a bedroom closet.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.