SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Maurice Smith, 55, was convicted after a trial by jury, for domestic violence and battery.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on July 1, 2025, at around 5 p.m., the San Francisco Police Department responded to a reported domestic dispute and quickly discovered evidence of a violent attack. Smith was intoxicated and engaged in an altercation with a woman when her relative intervened. The primary victim sustained a bloody bite wound, and the intervening victim was kicked and repeatedly struck in the head.

The case against the defendant was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Samantha Zurcher with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Teddy Martin and paralegals Lena Ku and Aareona Miles. Victim Advocate Kendall Anderson worked with the victims through the pendency of this case. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Smith based on the swift response and thorough investigation by SFPD’s Bayview Station and Special Victims Unit.

“This case is a clear example of how domestic violence hurts entire families,” said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Zurcher. “A woman was violently assaulted, and her family was placed in a position of immediate danger and trauma. I commend the jury for holding Mr. Smith responsible for his actions.”