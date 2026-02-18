SHERMAN OAKS—On February 17, at 3:05 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau responded to a call of a fire located at 4522 Woodman Avenue. This is the address for The Plaza Apartment complex. Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered the fire was in a four-story apartment building with parking underneath.

A Citizen user captured video footage of smoke and Flames billowing out of what appeared to be an apartment unit(s) on the third floor. According to the LAPD Alert page, firefighters were initially in offensive mode.

Residents in other units were sheltered in place. Animal Control was called to the scene to assist with an injured cat.

At 3:34 p.m., LAPD reported that 43 firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire in 34 minutes. There were no reported injuries, but there was an ambulance requested at the scene. It is not clear if this was just a precaution as some units were initially requested and then canceled.

Specialized teams were reportedly, in route to assist the crews that remained on the scene, for overhaul operations, debris, and water removal. The extent of the damage has yet to be determined.