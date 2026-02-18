SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 16, the San Francisco Police Department announced on their Facebook page that a suspect who tried to rob a bank was arrested. The SFPD reported on Monday, February 12, an unknown male subject entered a bank on the 300 block of California St and demanded money from an employee.

After a failed attempt, the subject fled from the bank. Responding officers searched the area for the suspect with negative results. Officers alerted all SFPD officers with suspect descriptions.

The next day, on February 13, the SFPD received a report that an unknown male subject entered a business on the unit block of Montgomery Street and threatened staff members. The suspect fled from the scene prior to the arrival of the officers. Employees showed the officers an image of the subject, officers recognized the subject from the attempted robbery the day before.

Officers worked to locate the suspect to prevent potential crimes. The officers located the suspect on the unit block of 4th Street and took the male subject, Carlos Benitez, 44, into custody. No additional details about the suspect or incidents have been disclosed to the public.