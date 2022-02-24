SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that transpired on Friday, February 18. The SFPD reported at 6:33 a.m. that officers from Southern Station responded to the 600 block of Minna Street to assist paramedics with a possible overdose.

Officers arrived where medics declared the victim deceased. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old female. The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are leading the current investigation.

No arrests have been made and the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.