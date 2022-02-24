SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Mission District on Friday, February 18. At approximately 7:49 p.m., officers from the Mission Station responded to the region of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue about a shooting. Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 36 year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.