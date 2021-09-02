SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16 year-old male in the Bayview District on Tuesday, August 31. According to a press release from the SFPD, at approximately 12:51 a.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the area of Silver and San Bruno Avenues for a report of a shooting.

Officers were flagged down at a gas station on Silver and San Bruno Avenues by several bystanders. Officers found a 16-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim was inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Other occupants were inside the vehicle, the exact location of the shooting is still under investigation. This investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.