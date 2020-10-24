SAN FRANCISCO—Video recording taken at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 23 shows several car windows being smashed along Van Ness between San Francisco Street and Bay Street. Ten cars were broken into and looted, reported KRON4.

A twelve year resident of the Russian Hill neighborhood, Ryan McCarthy, sent one of two videos to KRON4, depicting multiple cars in a row with smashed passenger seat windows. Glove boxes were left open and personal items scattered on the seats.

Whole bunch of cars with windows smashed out on Van Ness between Bay & Francisco. “I live here on Russian Hill and absolutely see no increased police presence,” viewer tells ⁦@KTVU⁩ pic.twitter.com/M4ICXnc1aj — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 23, 2020

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has not reported on the incident yet. In response to recent automobile burglary incidents, police have begun an educational campaign that teaches break-in preventative measures. Tips include moving valuables to the trunk and checking luggage into hotels during travel. Police advise victims to call 9-1-1 if the break-ins are ongoing and to contact the Police non-emergency line at 1-415-553-0123 if the break-in has already transpired. Additional resources include any San Francisco Police station, where a report can be filed and vehicle fingerprinted. The SFPD website or the number 3-1-1 can provide additional information as to where police reports can be filed. Anything stolen should be listed, with estimated values and serial numbers for electronics, if possible. According to the SFPD, a police report may be needed for an insurance claim.

According to SF Car Break-ins on Twitter, regardless of this event, there has been a decrease in automobile burglaries in San Francisco. Their feed documents break-ins throughout San Francisco. Since October 23, the last one reported occurred on October 6.