SAN FRANCISCO—On October 12, the SkyStar, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced that the SkyStar Observation Wheel will open for business and begin to offer rides on October 21 to celebrate the park’s 150th birthday.

From the SkyStar Observation Wheel’s website, they described the event as the first time a 150-feet-tall observation wheel has operated in San Francisco since Gold Gate Park hosted the Midwinter International Exposition in 1894. The tickets to celebrate the opening are $10 per person from October 21 through October 25 SkyStar stated.

“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and has been a respite for so many of our residents during COVID-19. The Observation Wheel will give San Francisco a fun, new way to appreciate our city’s beauty during this 150th anniversary celebration. We’ve had to adapt many of our community events and celebrations this year, but the fact that we can now safely open the Observation Wheel is a tribute to the resilience of our city and provides some much-needed hope for our residents,” Mayor London N. Breed stated.

The San Francisco Recreation announced on their Twitter that they will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, October 27, at 5 p.m., to receive feedback from the public.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel opens Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket reservations to ride the wheel need to be made in advance. For more information, visit the SkyStar Observation Wheel