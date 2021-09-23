SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department revealed on Wednesday, September 22 that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported on September 14, at approximately 9:37 p.m. officers from the SFPD Narcotics Unit were conducting operations near Jones Street and Golden Gate Avenue when they heard gunshots.

Officers broadcasted the shooting over radios and officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the scene and located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Narcotics officers spotted two male subjects walking on Golden Gate Avenue away from the shooting. Believing they may be involved in the incident, officers activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the subjects for further investigation. One subject stopped and surrendered to the authorities and was later released pending further investigation. The shooting suspect, later identified as Lawrence Brussard, 21, of San Francisco, attempted to flee on foot. Officers chased Brussard and caught up to him on the 400 block of Larkin Street where he was taken into custody.

Investigators from the SFPD Night Investigations Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Investigators developed information that connected Brussard with the shooting. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), shooting into an inhabited dwelling (246 PC), possession of a firearm in violation of a court order (29825(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (29850(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), carrying a concealed weapon (25400(a)(2) PC), and committing a felony while on bail or O.R. release.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs