SANTA MONICA—On April 14, The Misfit Bar located at 225 Santa Monica Boulevard, in iconic Clock Tower building announced that it will close its doors for good on April 18th. The trendy little restaurant was a pleasant combination of gourmet food and drinks. It was truly a unique experience.



LGO and its CEO Bob Lynn first told the LA Eatery that they recently opened LA Grande Orange Grocery and Diner Antonette, “the latter of which will offer Misfit’s top-shelf happy hour.”



The following message came directly from LGO Hospitality.



“After 15 years in the downtown Santa Monica Clock Tower building, LGO Hospitality has made the painful decision to not extend its lease in that location for The Misfit. The Misfit will be closing at the end of the evening on Saturday, April 18th.



Since its doors opened in 2011, The Misfit, has been one of the busiest and local cornerstones near the 3rd Street Promenade…



We are very proud of our employees and management who have dedicated themselves to providing an enjoyable and healthy dining experience for guests whose support made all of the difference over the years.



Unfortunately, a revolving door of five building ownership entities with their ever-declining commitment to preserve and build upon The Misfits’ years of success, squandered the value that we built together with you, our guests.



Combined with the impacts from ownership’s abandonment, the chronic conditions plaguing Downtown Santa Monica undermine our delivery of a positive experience with high standards that we have long set which our loyal customers expect.”



The full text of the letter from LGO Hospitality may be found on The Misfit webpage. For now, founder and CEO Bob Lynn continues with his wife Sara to find a new home for The Misfit and serve the public through Diner Antonette and La Grande Orange Grocery on Wilshire Boulevard between 12th and 13th Street.



In addition to The Misfit, The Holey Grail Donut Shop located at 2441 Main Street has also closed this month. The Local Kitchen and Wine Bar on Ocean Avenue, and Pier Space are also included in the list of Santa Monica’s April 2026 business closures.



High crime and an increase in homelessness are underlying factors in local business closures.