WASHINGTON DC—On April 14, the 119th Congress is down two less Congressman. California Rep. Eric Swalwell, have accusations of sexual assault from four women thus far. If charged he reportedly could face charges likened to those of comedian Bill Cosby. Swalwell’s victims indicated they too were drugged and assaulted. Tony Gonzales also resigned from an alleged affair that reportedly affected finance laws as well. It leaves one to wonder, is this a domino effect or is the 119th Congress, forgive the old cliché, “Cleaning House?”



Marjorie Taylor Green (R-TN) resigned on January 5, after a public rift with President Trump. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) resigned in November 2024. He didn’t even take oath in 2025. Mike Sherrill (D-NJ) was only in office a moment before he resigned November 20, 2025.



Nine others have announced their retirement. Of those, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was present for the most role call (votes). She missed 1,215 votes out of 1,846 being present 6.6 percent of the time. The others retiring are listed here.



Jodey Arlington (R-TX) missed 214/4,873 votes, present 4.4 percent of the time. He will reportedly leave at the end of his term in 2027.



Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL) missed 141/3,663 votes and was present 3.8 percent of the time. Garcia resigned following controversy.



Bonnie Watson (D-NJ) missed 186/6,198 votes, present 3.0 percent of role calls.



Michael McCaul (R-TX) missed 368/13,753 votes, present 2.7 percent of role calls.



Jared Golden (D-ME) missed 90/3,663 votes, and present 2.5 percent of role calls.



Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) missed 958/20,828 votes and was present 4.6 percent of role calls.



Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) missed 443/19,711 votes and was present for 2.2 percent of role calls.



Danny K. Davis (D-IL) missed 1,107/18,371 votes and was present or 6.0 percent.



Darrell Issa (R-CA) missed 514/15,018 role call votes, which is 3.4 percent.



Seth Moulton (D-MA), Wesley Hunt (R-TX), and Ashley Hinson (R-IA) are running for seats in the U.S. Senate.



Nancy Mace (R-SC) is running for Governor.



Cherifilus McCormick (D-FL) is currently under scrutiny with the 119th Congress. She was reportedly indicted by the Department of Justice in 2025 for a violation of campaign finance laws, has 25 Ethics Violations, and has been accused of stealing Disaster Relief Funds. She missed 88/2,251 role call votes, which is 2.4 percent.



Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been removed from various committees and was censured over her blatant disregard, crude remarks following the death of the Christian American advocate, Charlie Kirk.



2025-2026 Congressional deaths include the following.



Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Sylvester Turner (D-TX) have all passed away.



Mitch McConnell (R-KY) 83, term ends January 3, 2027. He will not seek another term. His intention is reportedly to transfer power to the next generation.



Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 89, is the longest serving Independent in congressional history. Senator Sanders indicated this term will probably be his last. His term ends in 2031.



Maxine Waters (D-CA-43rd District) 86, has no intention of retiring. She announced her bid for reelection in March.



James Cyburn (D-S.C.) 85, Jim Risch (R-ID) 83, Hal Rogers (R-KY) 88, are all running for reelection.







